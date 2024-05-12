Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $142,000 Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,510.25 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,514.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,287.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,192.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 724.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,191.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.