Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $80.11 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.