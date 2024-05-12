Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 110,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 50,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $570,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FICS opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

