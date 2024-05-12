Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,604,000 after buying an additional 556,363 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,987,000 after acquiring an additional 578,512 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,446,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,196,000 after acquiring an additional 100,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,625,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 99,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,311,000 after purchasing an additional 170,581 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,150,752 shares in the company, valued at $943,291,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $4,400,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 17,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $936,155.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,150,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,291,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,895 shares of company stock worth $11,879,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.46 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

