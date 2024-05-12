Bitcoin Depot (BTM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bitcoin Depot to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bitcoin Depot Stock Performance
Shares of BTM opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bitcoin Depot has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BTM shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bitcoin Depot from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.
