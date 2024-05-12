BMO Capital Markets Lowers Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $46.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.62% from the company’s previous close.

Get Affirm alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Affirm

Affirm Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 12.94. Affirm has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Affirm by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Affirm by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.