BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $27.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 247,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

