British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,568,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,979 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,115,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,432,000 after acquiring an additional 593,035 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after acquiring an additional 276,890 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,063,000 after purchasing an additional 366,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,829,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after purchasing an additional 59,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI opened at $30.67 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

