Brokerages Set Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Price Target at $21.58

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.58.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MSDL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSDL

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of MSDL opened at $22.26 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 62.34%. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSDL. Cliffwater LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $47,035,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $32,973,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the first quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Get Free Report

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.