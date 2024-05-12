Calian Group (CGY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.29 per share for the quarter.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C($0.61). Calian Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of C$179.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.90 million.

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$55.85 on Friday. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.82 million, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Calian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.17.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

