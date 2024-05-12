Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Premier (NASDAQ:PINC)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Premier in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of PINC opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. Premier has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier by 246.5% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

