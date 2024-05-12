Canoo (GOEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.67) per share for the quarter. Canoo has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canoo Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ GOEV opened at $2.56 on Friday. Canoo has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOEV
About Canoo
Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canoo
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.