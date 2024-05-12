Canoo (GOEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.67) per share for the quarter. Canoo has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Canoo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Canoo Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GOEV opened at $2.56 on Friday. Canoo has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $164.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canoo in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

