Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.14

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.14 and last traded at $29.11, with a volume of 92643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $340,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 240,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 32,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,823 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

