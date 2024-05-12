Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2,643.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,388. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $416.63 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $420.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.