Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.94 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.79.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $110.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

