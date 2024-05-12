Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect Cellectar Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Down 5.2 %

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CLRB. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

