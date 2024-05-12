Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.3% of Cetera Trust Company N.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 225,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,201,593 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $182,570,000 after purchasing an additional 134,944 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,187,979 shares of company stock worth $3,440,575,337. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $187.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $109.25 and a one year high of $191.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.