Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 187,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 274,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Chakana Copper Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

