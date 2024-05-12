Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Earns Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $44.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 4.4 %

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 758,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 529,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,907 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 476,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

