Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAKE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.06. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

