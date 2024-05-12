Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 4.4 %

CAKE opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 40.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

