Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.