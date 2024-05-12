Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Barclays

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,729,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 131,295 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 77,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

See Also

