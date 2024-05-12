Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Up 4.4 %

CAKE opened at $37.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $11,729,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $6,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 131,295 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Further Reading

