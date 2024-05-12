Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $42.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAKE. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.67.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,729,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 131,295 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 77,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

