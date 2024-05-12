CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Trading Down 5.4%

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.60 and last traded at C$15.85. Approximately 90,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 370,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.75.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.72.

View Our Latest Report on CI Financial

CI Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.6526055 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.