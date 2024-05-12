CIBC Increases ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$2.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.36.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$559.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 11.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.39.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$34.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$56.43 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 134.34% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. On average, analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.1720841 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 400,100 shares of company stock worth $721,019 over the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

