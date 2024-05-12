Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 362.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,412 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Ciena worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 74.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 19.0% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $144,355.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,561.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,351 shares of company stock worth $1,921,835 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

