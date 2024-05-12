Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.92

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $63.86, with a volume of 1543769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.32.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The company has a market cap of $121.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.