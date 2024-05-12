Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $298,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,449,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363,066 shares in the company, valued at $136,524,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $298,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at $20,449,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,115,298 shares of company stock worth $104,795,772. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $71.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.04. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.70 and a beta of 1.15. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

