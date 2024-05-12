CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.44

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.44 and last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 39345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Karen Detoro sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $34,614.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne K. Franzese sold 7,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $197,880.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,115.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,590 shares of company stock worth $4,116,255. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

