Comparing MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) & NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of NantHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of NantHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for MSP Recovery and NantHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -731.32% -12.92% -6.63% NantHealth -94.67% N/A -39.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and NantHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $7.71 million 15.65 -$56.35 million N/A N/A NantHealth $67.68 million 0.15 -$67.78 million ($7.65) -0.18

MSP Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NantHealth.

Summary

NantHealth beats MSP Recovery on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About NantHealth

(Get Free Report)

NantHealth, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management. The company was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong on July 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.