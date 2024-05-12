Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Confluent Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,095,778.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,369. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,095,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424 over the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 14.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 470,002 shares in the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth $11,512,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Confluent by 18,649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Confluent by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after buying an additional 327,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

