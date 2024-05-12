Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.88.

Confluent Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. As a group, analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $7,546,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $7,546,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,578.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,277 shares of company stock worth $28,572,424 over the last three months. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at $134,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $37,046,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,145,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Further Reading

