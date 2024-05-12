ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $24.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after buying an additional 743,209 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

