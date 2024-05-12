Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

CPLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.21.

Shares of CPLF opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.25. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.43 million, a PE ratio of -18.18, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

