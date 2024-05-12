Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.25

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 28535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 17.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAAP. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 48.3% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 257,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

