Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.25

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.25 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 28535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.
Corporación América Airports Trading Down 1.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 17.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.
Featured Articles
