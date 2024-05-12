Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has $5.75 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.75.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crexendo from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 million, a PE ratio of 77.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Crexendo had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crexendo will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crexendo news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 437,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,085.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

