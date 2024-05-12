Critical Analysis: Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) vs. Kineta (NASDAQ:KA)

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) and Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kineta and Trevena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kineta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trevena 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kineta presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,333.43%. Trevena has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,065.02%. Given Trevena’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trevena is more favorable than Kineta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

30.3% of Kineta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Trevena shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.8% of Kineta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Trevena shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kineta and Trevena’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kineta $5.44 million 1.16 -$14.10 million ($1.38) -0.40 Trevena $3.12 million 2.44 -$40.29 million ($3.13) -0.13

Kineta has higher revenue and earnings than Trevena. Kineta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevena, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kineta and Trevena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kineta N/A -453.89% -118.90% Trevena N/A -1,018.15% -98.93%

Risk and Volatility

Kineta has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevena has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kineta beats Trevena on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kineta

Kineta, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug. KVA12123 is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung, ovarian, head and neck, renal cell, and colorectal cancers. It is also developing anti-CD27 agonist mAb immunotherapy, which is in preclinical development for advanced solid tumors, such as renal cell carcinoma, ovarian, and colorectal cancers. The company has collaboration and license agreements with MSD International Business GmbH, Genentech, Inc., FAIR Therapeutics B.V., and GigaGen, Inc. Kineta, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain. Trevena, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

