Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $119.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.62.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.