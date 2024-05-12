Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cryoport from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.73, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.60.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $872,696.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $47,225.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cryoport by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

