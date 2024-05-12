Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $279.90 and last traded at $279.48, with a volume of 10812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.08.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,512 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

