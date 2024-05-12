CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

CTMX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.25 to $3.59 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.53.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $154.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.09. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

