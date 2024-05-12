Debbie L. Pickle Sells 38,200 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

