Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Definitive Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $627.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The firm had revenue of $65.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 14.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.0% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

