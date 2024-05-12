Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.15

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.15 and last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 1052879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

