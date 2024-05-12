DHT (DHT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect DHT to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DHT stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. DHT has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Several research analysts have commented on DHT shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

