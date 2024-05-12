Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.64

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAEGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.64 and last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 80844 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,934,000 after buying an additional 12,242,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,898,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after purchasing an additional 541,148 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 343,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,587,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after buying an additional 149,949 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

