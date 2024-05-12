Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.52

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.52 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 73480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFEM. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

