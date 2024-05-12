Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.61

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.61 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 52234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

